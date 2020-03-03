China defense minister discusses coronavirus with U.S.

FILE PHOTO: China's Defense Minister General Wei Fenghe looks on during a meeting with Brazil's Defence Minister Fernando Azevedo e Silva (not pictured) in Brasilia, Brazil September, 2018. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

BEIJING/SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe discussed the coronavirus situation in China with U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Wednesday in a telephone call, China’s defense ministry said.

Wei said the positive trend in China’s coronavirus situation was expanding, according to a statement posted on the Chinese defense ministry’s official WeChat account. He also said that the two militaries should resolve their differences via dialogue and consultation.

Esper expressed his willingness to promote closer dialogue and consultation between the two militaries as well as strengthen exchanges and cooperation in the areas of epidemic control and prevention.