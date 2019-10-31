World News
China says hopes U.S. will 'stop abusing concept of national security' after U.S. grounds drones

A Chinese flag flutters at the Tiananmen Square in Beijing, China October 25, 2019. REUTERS/Florence Lo

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s foreign ministry said on Thursday after the United States grounded all non-emergency Chinese-made drones that it hoped Washington would “stop abusing the concept of national security” and provide a non-discriminatory atmosphere for Chinese companies.

Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang made the comments at a daily news briefing after Chinese drone maker DJI said that the U.S. Department of Interior had grounded all Chinese-made or part-made drones as part of a review of its entire drone program.

Reporting by Cate Cadell; Editing by Hugh Lawson

