China's DJI says aware of reports U.S. Interior Department grounding its drones

SHENZHEN, China (Reuters) - Chinese drone maker DJI said on Thursday that it is aware of reports that the U.S. Department of the Interior has grounded all non-emergency Chinese-made or partly-made drones in a review of its entire drone program.
The Shenzhen-based commercial and enterprise drone maker told Reuters it was “disappointed to learn of this development.”
(DJI clarifies it is aware of, not confirming, reports of the grounding)
Reporting by David Kirton; editing by Christian Schmollinger and Jason Neely