May 23, 2018 / 2:25 PM / Updated an hour ago

Pompeo says 'sonic attack' in China similar to reported Cuba incident

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday that a ‘sonic attack’ reported in Guangzhou, China, had similarities to incidents in Cuba where U.S. diplomats later became ill.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo gestures as he testifies at a hearing of the U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., May 23, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

“The medical indications are very similar, and entirely consistent with, the medical indications that were taking place to Americans working in Cuba,” Pompeo said during testimony in the U.S. Congress.

He said medical teams were en route to the Chinese city.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

