U.S. says American consulate worker in China back in U.S. after abnormal injury

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - An American consulate worker at a U.S. consulate in southern China has returned to the United States for further evaluation after reporting symptoms that appear similar to those of head concussion or mild brain injury, the U.S. State Department said on Wednesday.

The department’s statement came as the U.S. government issued a health warning to Americans in China over the incident that it described as “subtle and vague, but abnormal, sensations of sound and pressure.”