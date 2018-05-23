FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 23, 2018 / 2:17 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. says American consulate worker in China back in U.S. after abnormal injury

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - An American consulate worker at a U.S. consulate in southern China has returned to the United States for further evaluation after reporting symptoms that appear similar to those of head concussion or mild brain injury, the U.S. State Department said on Wednesday.

The department’s statement came as the U.S. government issued a health warning to Americans in China over the incident that it described as “subtle and vague, but abnormal, sensations of sound and pressure.”

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Writing by Makini Brice and Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
