May 24, 2018 / 7:34 AM / Updated 29 minutes ago

China says has not found any clues regarding U.S. sonic incident

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Foreign Ministry said on Thursday it had not found any clues to what had happened after an American citizen working at a U.S. consulate in China reported suffering from “abnormal” sounds and pressure leading to a mild brain injury.

FILE PHOTO: Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang answers questions about a major bus accident in North Korea, during a news conference in Beijing, China April 23, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo

China has always followed the Vienna Convention when it comes to protecting diplomatic staff from the United States and other countries, ministry spokesman Lu Kang told a daily news briefing.

Reporting by Michael Martina; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

