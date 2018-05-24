China says has not found any clues regarding U.S. sonic incident

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Foreign Ministry said on Thursday it had not found any clues to what had happened after an American citizen working at a U.S. consulate in China reported suffering from “abnormal” sounds and pressure leading to a mild brain injury.

FILE PHOTO: Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang answers questions about a major bus accident in North Korea, during a news conference in Beijing, China April 23, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo

China has always followed the Vienna Convention when it comes to protecting diplomatic staff from the United States and other countries, ministry spokesman Lu Kang told a daily news briefing.