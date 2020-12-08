Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Emerging Markets

China condemns U.S. sanctions on Chinese officials over Hong Kong crackdown

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office condemned U.S. sanctions on Chinese officials over their role in a national security law for Hong Kong as “purely double-standards”, state agency Xinhua reported on Tuesday.

The office expressed “strong indignation and condemnation” at the U.S. State Department decision to sanction the 14 Vice-Chairpersons of the National People’s Congress, China’s legislature.

Reporting by Yew Lun Tian; Editing by Kim Coghill

