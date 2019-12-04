China's HK and Macau office complains over new U.S. law on Hong Kong

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office said on Wednesday its deputy head met William Klein, the U.S. embassy’s minister counselor for political affairs, and lodged stern representations over the new U.S. law on Hong Kong.

U.S. President Donald Trump last month signed into law congressional legislation which supported Hong Kong protesters, despite angry objections from Beijing, with which he is seeking a deal to end a damaging trade war.