June 8, 2018 / 2:44 AM / Updated 27 minutes ago

U.S. expands China health alert amid illness reports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department on Friday issued an expanded health alert for all of China amid reports some U.S. diplomats based in the country had experienced a mysterious malady that resembles a brain injury and has already affected U.S. personnel in Cuba.

The entrance of the U.S. Consulate in Guangzhou, China June 7, 2018. REUTERS/Sue-Lin Wong

“The State Department received medical confirmation that a U.S. government employee in China suffered a medical incident consistent with what other U.S. government personnel experienced in Havana, Cuba,” it said in an emailed statement.

“As a result of additional voluntary medical screenings, the department has sent other individuals to the United States for further evaluation.”

A previous statement in May only mentioned the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou as the location for the health alert, though it was sent to U.S. citizens throughout the country.

Reporting by Michael Martina; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Michael Perry

