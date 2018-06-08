U.S. expands China health alert amid illness reports

BEIJING (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department on Friday issued an expanded health alert for all of China amid reports some U.S. diplomats based in the country had experienced a mysterious malady that resembles a brain injury and has already affected U.S. personnel in Cuba.

The entrance of the U.S. Consulate in Guangzhou, China June 7, 2018. REUTERS/Sue-Lin Wong

“The State Department received medical confirmation that a U.S. government employee in China suffered a medical incident consistent with what other U.S. government personnel experienced in Havana, Cuba,” it said in an emailed statement.

“As a result of additional voluntary medical screenings, the department has sent other individuals to the United States for further evaluation.”

A previous statement in May only mentioned the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou as the location for the health alert, though it was sent to U.S. citizens throughout the country.