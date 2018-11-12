First U.S. LNG cargo since trade tariff enacted arrives in China: data

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - A liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo from the United States has arrived in China, the first such cargo since Beijing imposed a tariff on U.S. imports, shipping data from Refinitiv Eikon showed on Monday.

The cargo was shipped on the tanker Ribera Duero Knutsen from the Sabine Pass terminal operated by Cheniere Energy.

It arrived at the Zhejiang Ningbo LNG terminal in China on Nov. 11, the data showed.

This is the first U.S. LNG cargo to be shipped to China since Sept. 10, according to the data. China imposed a 10 percent tariff on U.S. LNG in September.