BEIJING (Reuters) - China defence ministry said on Thursday that navy chief Shen Jinlong will visit the United States next month, amid an escalating trade row between the two countries that threatens to spill into other areas of tension between them.

FILE PHOTO: China's aircraft carrier Liaoning takes part in a military drill of Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy in the western Pacific Ocean, April 18, 2018. Picture taken April 18, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

Defence ministry spokesman Wu Qian made the announcement at a regular briefing in Beijing.