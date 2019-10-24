World News
Pence takes aim at China on Hong Kong in major policy speech

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Vice President Mike Pence attends a news conference at the U.S. Embassy in Ankara, Turkey, October 17, 2019. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday accused China of curtailing “rights and liberties” in Hong Kong in a wide-ranging critique of Beijing’s behavior but also insisted that the United States does not seek confrontation or to “de-couple” from its main economic rival.

Pence delivered his second major policy address on China in just over a year, this one just ahead of a new round of talks aimed at resolving a bitter trade war between the world’s two biggest economies.

Reporting By David Brunnstrom, Matt Spetalnick, Alexandra Alper, David Lawder; writing by Matt Spetalnick; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

