China's corn futures rise on dumping probe into U.S. sorghum imports

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s corn futures climbed in early trading on Monday after Beijing launched an anti-dumping and anti-subsidy probe into sorghum imports from the United States, a move that analysts and traders said could boost demand for domestic corn.

The most-active corn futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange rose 0.8 pct to 1,819 yuan ($288.63) per tonne on Monday morning, its biggest daily rise in two months.

Meng Jinhui, an analyst with Shengda Futures, said the move could see traders restricting imports of sorghum from the United States in the next year. “That could mean more than 5 million tonnes of sorghum would be replaced by corn, which pushed up corn prices,” the analyst said.

But analysts and traders noted Beijing might sell more corn from stockpiles to meet demand for the grain for use in animal feedstock. They also said sorghum imports from the U.S. were relatively small in volume, compared with China’s overall grain consumption for feed.

China launched the investigation on Sunday, a move that is expected to immediately hit demand for the upcoming U.S. sorghum crop.