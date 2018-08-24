FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
August 24, 2018 / 3:57 AM / Updated 4 minutes ago

U.S. says El Salvador's decision to discontinue diplomatic ties with Taiwan 'a grave concern'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI (Reuters) - El Salvador’s switching of diplomatic ties to China from Taiwan was a “grave concern” to the United States, a White House statement said, after the self-ruled island lost its latest ally to Beijing earlier this week.

The statement, issued late on Thursday night from Washington, said El Salvador’s decision to discontinue diplomatic relations with Taipei will have implications for decades. It also said the United States will continue to oppose China’s destabilization of the cross-strait relationship and political interference in the Western hemisphere.

“Around the world, governments are waking up to the fact that China’s economic inducements facilitate economic dependency and domination, not partnership,” the statement said.

Democratic Taiwan vowed earlier this week to fight China’s “increasingly out of control” behavior after El Salvador became the third country this year to switch allegiance to China from Taiwan.

Reporting By Yimou Lee; Editing by Neil Fullick

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.