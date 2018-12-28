China allows U.S. rice imports effective December 27: customs

FILE PHOTO: Shipping containers are seen at a port in Shanghai, China July 10, 2018. REUTERS/Aly Song

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s customs administration began allowing rice imports from the United States effective Dec. 27, according to a statement posted on the customs authority’s website on Friday.

Imports of brown rice, polished rice and crushed rice from the United States are now permitted, as long as the cargoes meet China’s inspection standards and are registered with the United States Department of Agriculture, according to the statement.