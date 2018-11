Shipping containers are seen at a port in Lianyungang, Jiangsu province, China September 8, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China is willing to resolve trade issues with the United States through mutually respectful talks and on an equal footing, said one of the country’s vice commerce ministers Wang Bingnan on Saturday.

Beijing will jointly promote the healthy and stable development of China-U.S. relations, Wang told reporters at a news conference.