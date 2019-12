FILE PHOTO: Flags of U.S. and China are displayed at American International Chamber of Commerce (AICC)'s booth during China International Fair for Trade in Services in Beijing, China, May 28, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will give a news briefing at 1030 pm local time (1430 GMT) on the state of trade discussions with the United States, the State Council Information Office said on Friday.

Officials from the state planner, ministry of finance, foreign ministry and ministry of commerce will attend.