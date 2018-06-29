U.S. ambassador unconvinced China willing to make fast progress on trade

BEIJING (Reuters) - U.S. ambassador to China Terry Branstad on Friday said the U.S. government is not convinced the Chinese are willing to make enough progress soon enough on trade issues, as the two countries remain locked in spiraling disputes.

FILE PHOTO - U.S. Ambassador to China Terry Branstad speaks at an event to celebrate the re-introduction of American beef imports to China in Beijing, China June 30, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Schiefelbein/Pool

Branstad said he is hopefully there is still a chance to address non-tariff barriers and loss of intellectual property, speaking at the opening of a financial forum in Beijing.

There is likely to be a stronger law to strengthen security reviews by the Committee on Foreign Investments in the United States, or CFIUS, which he thinks is the right way to deal with investment issue, Branstad added.