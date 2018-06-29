FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
June 29, 2018 / 1:56 AM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. ambassador unconvinced China willing to make fast progress on trade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - U.S. ambassador to China Terry Branstad on Friday said the U.S. government is not convinced the Chinese are willing to make enough progress soon enough on trade issues, as the two countries remain locked in spiraling disputes.

FILE PHOTO - U.S. Ambassador to China Terry Branstad speaks at an event to celebrate the re-introduction of American beef imports to China in Beijing, China June 30, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Schiefelbein/Pool

Branstad said he is hopefully there is still a chance to address non-tariff barriers and loss of intellectual property, speaking at the opening of a financial forum in Beijing.

There is likely to be a stronger law to strengthen security reviews by the Committee on Foreign Investments in the United States, or CFIUS, which he thinks is the right way to deal with investment issue, Branstad added.

Reporting by Michael Martina; Writing by Christian Shepherd; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.