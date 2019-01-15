China warns state firms to avoid travel to U.S.: Bloomberg

(Reuters) - China has asked some of the state-run companies to avoid business trips to the United States and its allies, and to take extra care to protect their devices if they need to travel, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.

The State-Owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission, which oversees about 100 government-run companies, has told some firms in recent weeks to only take secure, company-issued laptops meant for overseas use if traveling is necessary, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the request.

China’s travel advice also included warning on traveling to the other countries in the Five Eyes intelligence-sharing pact - the UK, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, Bloomberg said.