Trump says 'plenty of evidence' of Chinese meddling in U.S. election

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday there was “plenty of evidence” of China trying to meddle in the upcoming U.S. elections and that Beijing wanted him to lose because he had confronted China on trade issues.

U.S. President Donald Trump listens as he chairs a meeting of the United Nations Security Council held during the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., September 26, 2018. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Asked about his charge of Chinese election meddling in his remarks at the U.N. Security Council, Trump told reporters as he departed the United Nations that there was “plenty of evidence,” but did not offer specifics.

“They would like to see me not win because this is the first time ever that they’ve been confronted on trade,” Trump said. “And we are winning and we’re winning big and they can’t get involved with our elections.”