China's new U.N. envoy says Beijing ready to fight U.S. on trade

FILE PHOTO: Zhang Jun, procurator-general of China's Supreme People's Procuratorate, speaks during the third plenary session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China March 12, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - China’s new ambassador to the United Nations, Zhang Jun, said on Friday that if the United States wanted to fight China on trade, “then we will fight” and warned that Beijing was prepared to take countermeasures over new U.S. tariffs.

“China’s position is very clear that if U.S. wishes to talk, then we will talk, if they want to fight, then we will fight,” he told reporters. “We definitely will take whatever necessary countermeasures to protect our fundamental right, and we also urge the United States to come back to the right track in finding the right solution through the right way.”