Top Chinese diplomat calls for China, U.S. to restore relationship

FILE PHOTO: Member of the Politburo of the Communist party of China Yang Jiechi speaks with Malaysian Foreign Minister Dato' Saifuddin Abdullah (not pictured) during a meeting in Beijing, China September 12, 2019. Andrea Verdelli/Pool via REUTERS

BEIJING (Reuters) - Top Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi called on Tuesday for China and the United States to restore their relationship to a predictable and constructive track of development.

Yang, the highest ranking Chinese leader to speak on China-U.S. relations since the Biden administration took office, spoke at an online forum organised by the National Committee on U.S.-China Relations on Tuesday morning Beijing time, Monday night Eastern Standard Time.