July 26, 2018 / 1:55 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

China vaccine maker Changsheng drops again amid scandal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Chinese vaccine maker Changsheng Bio-technology Co Ltd’s shares dropped the maximum allowed 5 percent when trading resumed on Thursday, after the firm’s chairwoman was detained amid a spreading safety scandal.

China’s drug regulator has accused Changsheng of fabricating production and inspection records related to a rabies vaccine regularly given to infants. The firm also sold 252,600 doses of ineffective DPT vaccines to inoculate children against diphtheria, whooping cough and tetanus.

Reporting by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
