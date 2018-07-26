China vaccine maker Changsheng drops again amid scandal

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Chinese vaccine maker Changsheng Bio-technology Co Ltd’s shares dropped the maximum allowed 5 percent when trading resumed on Thursday, after the firm’s chairwoman was detained amid a spreading safety scandal.

China’s drug regulator has accused Changsheng of fabricating production and inspection records related to a rabies vaccine regularly given to infants. The firm also sold 252,600 doses of ineffective DPT vaccines to inoculate children against diphtheria, whooping cough and tetanus.