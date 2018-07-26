Shares in China vaccine maker resume slide; sector hit with more inspections

SHANGHAI/BEIJING (Reuters) - Shares in scandal-hit vaccine maker Changsheng Bio-technology Co Ltd slid further on Thursday amid growing fears that it will be delisted and as authorities flagged running checks for the sector.

People gather at the gate of Changchun Changsheng Bio-technology Co Ltd, the Chinese vaccine maker, in Changchun, China July 26, 2018. REUTERS/Philip Wen

Changsheng has been accused of fabricating production and inspection records and selling ineffective vaccines for children. Regulators have ordered the firm to halt production and recall some of its vaccines.

Its Shenzhen-listed shares fell 5 percent, the maximum allowed after the bourse hit the company with a “special treatment” risk alert that restricts share price movement and is a step towards a firm being delisted.

The stock was suspended from trade on Wednesday.

Changsheng, whose chairwoman is among 15 people detained by police over the scandal, has previously publicly apologized and flagged that it could face a delisting. It is also the subject of multiple probes.

The scandal, which has sparked public outrage and is the latest in a long line of health and food scares in China, has put pressure on the country’s vaccine industry even as Beijing pushes the sector to play a larger role globally.

China’s food and drug regulator said late on Wednesday it would conduct running checks on production lines at domestic vaccine makers following the scandal. It added the country would punish individuals and companies involved in the scandal and investigate public officials linked to the case.

Gauden Galea, China representative for the World Health Organization (WHO), told Reuters that the scandal raised concerns for the domestic industry.

“Everyone will feel under the test,” he said. “We can rest assured that there will now be more unannounced inspections.”

Other Chinese vaccine makers, hit by the fallout from the scandal, extended declines. Shenzhen Kangtai Biological Products was down 2.4 percent on Thursday while Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products lost 1.5 percent.

Galea said China’s response on the case had been “effective” and that heightened scrutiny could help domestic firms in their bid to make vaccines to global standards. He added the WHO would look at the case carefully and what it meant for other firms.