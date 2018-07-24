China's Changsheng Bio-technology says share trading to be halted on July 25

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Changsheng Bio-technology Co Ltd said on Tuesday its shares will be halted from trade on Wednesday, adding the ongoing investigation into the firm over allegations of data falsification will have a major impact on its performance.

Changsheng, in a regulatory filing, said it does not expect its operations to be able to resume with in three months. The firm’s shares will resume trading on July 26.

China’s drug regulator has accused Changsheng of fabricating production and inspection records related to a rabies vaccine regularly given to infants. The firm was also found to have sold 252,600 substandard DPT vaccines, a mandatory vaccine in China to inoculate children against diphtheria, whooping cough and tetanus.