July 24, 2018 / 12:46 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Police detain chairwoman of Chinese vaccine maker Changsheng and others

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG (Reuters) - China has placed in criminal detention the chairwoman of Changsheng Bio-technology Co Ltd, a vaccine maker accused of falsifying data, and 14 others involved in the case, state media said on Tuesday.

“The Changchun new district public security bureau has detained 15 people, including the chairwoman and others, who are involved in the Changsheng case,” the People’s Daily and CCTV said in similar reports.

The police were not immediately available for comment.

China’s drug regulator has accused Changsheng of fabricating production and inspection records regarding a rabies vaccine regularly given to infants.

The firm also sold 252,600 doses of ineffective DPT vaccines to inoculate children against diphtheria, whooping cough and tetanus.

Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee in Singapore and Meg Shen in Hong Kong; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

