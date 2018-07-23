China police probe vaccine maker Changsheng Bio-technology: Xinhua

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese police are investigating vaccine maker Changsheng Bio-technology Co Ltd after the firm was found to have faked documents related to a rabies vaccine, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Monday.

The report said the police had called in senior Changsheng executives including its chairwoman as part of the investigation, citing local police.

China’s state television reported separately that President Xi Jinping said the illegal activities committed by Changsheng were “very shocking” and called for an immediate investigation.

Company officials were not immediately available for comment.