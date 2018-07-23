FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 23, 2018

China police probe vaccine maker Changsheng Bio-technology: Xinhua

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese police are investigating vaccine maker Changsheng Bio-technology Co Ltd after the firm was found to have faked documents related to a rabies vaccine, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Monday.

The report said the police had called in senior Changsheng executives including its chairwoman as part of the investigation, citing local police.

China’s state television reported separately that President Xi Jinping said the illegal activities committed by Changsheng were “very shocking” and called for an immediate investigation.

Company officials were not immediately available for comment.

Reporting by Adam Jourdan and Fang Cheng; writing by Se Young Lee

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
