China's drug regulator to conduct full review of scandal-hit vaccine firm

HONG KONG (Reuters) - China’s food and drug regulator said on Tuesday it will conduct a full review of the production and sales process in a vaccine maker accused of falsifying data.
State Food and Drug Administration will review the entire process of Changsheng Bio-technology Co Ltd’s vaccine production and sales, it said in a statement posted on its website.
The regulator will also conduct a production review of every vaccine maker in the country to contain potential risks, the statement said.
China’s drug regulator has accused Changsheng of fabricating production and inspection records regarding a rabies vaccine regularly given to infants.
Reporting by Meg Shen; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg