Chinese drug regulator fines Changsheng Bio-Tech unit over vaccine scandal

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s drug regulator imposed penalties on a unit of Changsheng Bio-Technology worth 9.1 billion yuan ($1.3 billion) over a vaccine scandal, Xinhua news agency said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: A sign of vaccine maker Changsheng Bio-technology Co Ltd is pictured at its building in Changchun, Jilin, China July 23, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

The penalties involved a fine and the confiscation of illegal earnings. The drug authority also banned 14 executives of Changsheng Bio-Technology from working in the drug business, Xinhua reported.

The company was accused in July of falsifying data for a rabies vaccine and manufacturing an ineffective vaccine for babies, sparking widespread consumer anger.

($1 = 6.9172 Chinese yuan renminbi)