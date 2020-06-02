Vale expected to ship more iron ore to China in 2020: China steel body

FILE PHOTO - A map of operations is displayed at the booth of Brazilian mining company Vale SA at the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) annual conference in Toronto, Ontario, Canada March 1, 2020. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

BEIJING (Reuters) - Brazil’s Vale SA (VALE3.SA) expects iron ore shipments to China to rise in 2020, versus 2019, due to falling demand in other countries hurt by the coronavirus pandemic, according to a phone call between the miner and the China Iron and Steel Association.

Production at Vale has not been impacted by the pandemic and it is keeping its full-year output target unchanged, the China steel association said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.