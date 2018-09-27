FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 27, 2018 / 3:31 AM / Updated 31 minutes ago

Taiwan says closely watching developments between Vatican-China relations

1 Min Read

TAIPEI - Taiwan said on Thursday its relationship with the Vatican is stable and it would be closely watching developments between China and the Vatican after a landmark deal between the two on the appointment of bishops on the mainland.

Pope Francis loses his skull cap during the Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican, September 26, 2018. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

The Vatican on Saturday signed an agreement giving it a long-desired say in the appointment of bishops in China, triggering worries among some officials in Taiwan that the Vatican could switch diplomatic recognition to Beijing.

The Holy See is Taiwan’s last remaining diplomatic ally in Europe.

Reporting by Yimou Lee; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Edwina Gibbs

