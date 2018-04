BEIJING (Reuters) - China has made real efforts toward establishing relations with the Vatican, a Chinese religious affairs official said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: A Chinese Catholic prays on Easter Sunday at the state-sanctioned Saint Ignatius Cathedral in Shanghai March 27, 2005. REUTERS/Claro Cortes IV/File Photo

Chen Zongrong, who was vice-administrator of the State Administration for Religious Affairs until the government combined it with another agency in a recent restructuring, made the comment at a news briefing.

Xiao Hong, a former spokeswoman of the agency, said China was actively pursuing talks with the Vatican.