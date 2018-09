BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese Premier Li Keqiang told visiting Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro that China is willing to provide whatever help it can offer to his country, state media said on Friday.

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro walks with his wife Cilia Flores upon their arrival at the airport in Beijing, China September 13, 2018. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS

China is willing to continue business and trade exchanges with Venezuela, Li added.