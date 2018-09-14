FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 14, 2018 / 6:47 AM / Updated 5 minutes ago

China's foreign minister, head of state planner met with Venezuela's Maduro

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s foreign minister and the head of the National Development and Reform Commission held a meeting on Friday with visiting Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro walks with his wife Cilia Flores upon their arrival at the airport in Beijing, China September 13, 2018. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS

Relevant departments and companies from the two nations signed multiple agreements during the meeting, the ministry said, without giving details.

Maduro is visiting China to discuss economic agreements as the crisis-struck oil producer seeks to convince China to disburse fresh loans.

Reporting by Chen Aizhu and Beijing newsroom; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

