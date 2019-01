FILE PHOTO: A Tencent Games logo from an app is seen on a mobile phone in this illustration picture taken Nov. 5, 2018. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) - China regulator on Tuesday green lit a new game published by Tencent Holdings Ltd in its fifth batch of approvals since December, when the watchdog resumed giving out licenses after a freeze for most of last year.

Tencent’s “Romantic Rose Garden” is among 95 games that have been approved, the regulator, China’s State Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film and Television, said on Tuesday.