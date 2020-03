FILE PHOTO: Workers sort cuts of fresh pork in a processing plant of pork producer WH Group in Zhengzhou, Henan province China, November 24, 2017. Picture taken through glass. REUTERS/Dominique Patton/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s WH Group Ltd, the world’s biggest pork processor, said that the impact from the coronavirus on pork production has been limited, chairman Wan Long said on a conference call on Tuesday.

He added that 95% of factories at its subsidiary, pork processor Henan Shuanghui Investment and Development Co Ltd, have resumed operations at normal levels.