FILE PHOTO: Chinese President Xi Jinping attends the opening session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China May 21, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping will deliver a speech at the China International Fair for Trade In Services (CIFTIS) on Friday, foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said in a daily briefing on Thursday.

CIFTIS, sponsored by the Chinese Ministry of Commerce, will take place in Beijing city from Friday to Wednesday, according to state media Xinhua.