China's commerce ministry hopes firms can correct mistakes amid H&M backlash

BEIJING (Reuters) - Firms should respect market rules and correct mistakes, China’s commerce ministry said on Thursday, when asked about a backlash against Swedish retailer H&M after it expressed concern over forced labour allegations in the Xinjiang region.
Claims of forced labour in the far western region are groundless, ministry spokesman Gao Feng told a news conference in Beijing.
