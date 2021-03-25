Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
China's commerce ministry hopes firms can correct mistakes amid H&M backlash

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A man walks past a store of the Swedish fashion retailer H&M at a shopping mall in Beijing, China March 24, 2021. REUTERS/Florence Lo

BEIJING (Reuters) - Firms should respect market rules and correct mistakes, China’s commerce ministry said on Thursday, when asked about a backlash against Swedish retailer H&M after it expressed concern over forced labour allegations in the Xinjiang region.

Claims of forced labour in the far western region are groundless, ministry spokesman Gao Feng told a news conference in Beijing.

Reporting by Gabriel Crossley; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

