FILE PHOTO: German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas attends the weekly cabinet meeting in Berlin, Germany, November 13, 2019. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s foreign minister on Tuesday said China must fulfill human rights obligations as United Nations experts and activists say at least 1 million Uighurs and members of other largely Muslim minority groups have been detained in camps in Xinjiang.

“China must meet its international obligations on human rights,” Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said.