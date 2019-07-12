World News
July 12, 2019

China says almost 40 states openly back its Xinjiang policy

FILE PHOTO: People hold signs protesting China's treatment of the Uighur people, in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, May 8, 2019. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

GENEVA (Reuters) - Almost 40 states have written to the United Nations supporting China’s policies in the western region of Xinjiang, a Chinese diplomat told the U.N. Human Rights Council on Friday.

China has been accused of detaining a million Muslims and persecuting ethnic Uighurs in Xinjiang, and 22 ambassadors signed a letter to the Council this week criticizing its policies. China says local citizens are simply going through vocational training to stop them being radicalized.

