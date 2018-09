BEIJING (Reuters) - China said on Wednesday that it resolutely opposes the United States using the Xinjiang issue to interfere in its internal affairs, as the Trump administration considers sanctions against Chinese officials and companies linked to allegations of human rights abuses in the region.

FILE PHOTO: Security personel stand in front of an armoured vehicle in Kashgar, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China, March 24, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang made the comment at a daily news briefing in Beijing.