World News
November 26, 2019 / 4:28 PM / Updated 21 minutes ago

Pompeo says documents confirm China committed human rights abuses

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo holds a news conference at the Alliance headquarters in Brussels, Belgium November 20, 2019. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir/

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Recently leaked documents confirm that China committed human rights abuses of Uighurs and other minority groups, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters at a news conference on Tuesday.

An international group of journalists have released classified Chinese government documents that describe the repressive inner workings of detention camps in Xinjiang, marking a second rare leak.

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and Daphne Psaledakis; Writing by Susan Heavey; editing by Jonathan Oatis

