World News
January 7, 2019 / 7:39 AM / Updated an hour ago

China says welcomes U.N. to visit Xinjiang via proper procedures

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang drinks a cup of water at a regular news conference in Beijing, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

BEIJING (Reuters) - China said on Monday it would welcome U.N. officials to visit its far western region of Xinjiang if they follow the proper procedures, amid global concern over Beijing’s de-radicalization program there.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang made the comments are a regular briefing in Beijing.

The top U.N. human rights official, Michelle Bachelet, in December said her office was seeking access to Xinjiang to verify “worrying reports” of re-education camps holding Muslim minorities, including the Turkic speaking Uighurs.

Reporting by Michael Martina; Writing by Christian Shepherd; Editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below