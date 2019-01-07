China says welcomes U.N. to visit Xinjiang via proper procedures

FILE PHOTO: Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang drinks a cup of water at a regular news conference in Beijing, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

BEIJING (Reuters) - China said on Monday it would welcome U.N. officials to visit its far western region of Xinjiang if they follow the proper procedures, amid global concern over Beijing’s de-radicalization program there.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang made the comments are a regular briefing in Beijing.

The top U.N. human rights official, Michelle Bachelet, in December said her office was seeking access to Xinjiang to verify “worrying reports” of re-education camps holding Muslim minorities, including the Turkic speaking Uighurs.