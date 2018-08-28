FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 28, 2018 / 1:44 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

PBOC lifts yuan mid-point by most in nearly 15 months, largely matching forecasts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s central bank lifted its official yuan midpoint by the most in nearly 15 months to 6.8052 per dollar on Tuesday, reflecting spot yuan performance from a day earlier and broad weakness in the greenback overnight.

FILE PHOTO: A China yuan note is seen in this illustration photo May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration/File Photo

The official yuan midpoint CNY=PBOC was 456 pips, or 0.67 percent, firmer than the previous fix of 6.8508 and largely matching forecasts.

The move in Tuesday’s official guidance rate was the biggest one-day strengthening in percentage terms since June 1, 2017.

The guidance rate was 4 pips lower than Reuters’ estimate of 6.8048 per dollar.

China's yuan CNY=CFXS finished Monday afternoon trade at a near 4-week high to the dollar after the central bank revived a "counter-cyclical factor" in its daily fixing to support the currency, halting a record 10-week slide that rattled global markets and irritated Washington.

The dollar fell to a four-week low overnight, as risk appetite improved and investors unwound some safe-haven bets on the currency after the United States and Mexico reached a trade deal.

Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Sam Holmes

