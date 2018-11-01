China's Zhenhua buys first LNG cargo from Chevron

A Chevron gas station sign is pictured at one of their retain gas stations in Cardiff, California October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s state-run Zhenhua Oil purchased its first liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo from Chevron Corp to supply a South China-receiving terminal that it won access to in a recent auction, according to Zhenhua officials on Thursday.

The 100-million-cubic-metre cargo was purchased at about $0.30 per million British thermal unit discount to Japan Korea Marker (JKM) quotes on a delivered basis, the officials added.

The cargo, discharged at CNOOC’s Yuedong terminal in Shenzhen, was sourced from the Australian Gorgon project operated by Chevron.

Zhenhua and its local partner Longkou agreed in September to pay $26.5 million for the access to use the CNOOC facility, in the first such auction as the world’s second-largest LNG buyer pushes to open up its LNG import business dominated by top three state oil majors.