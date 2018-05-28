Chinalco seals deal to get foothold in Yunnan's aluminum market

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s largest state aluminum producer Chinalco has sealed a joint venture deal with the Yunnan government and the province’s state-run metal group, giving it its first foothold in the southwestern region’s aluminum market.

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Aluminum Corp of China (Chinalco) is seen outside its headquarters in Beijing, China, April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Yunnan Metallurgical Group will be merged into a joint venture with Chinalco, according to a statement on Monday from Yunnan Metallurgical’s listed units, Yunnan Chihong Zinc & Germanium Co Ltd and Yunnan Aluminium Co Ltd.

Chinalco will own 52 percent of the venture, with the Yunnan provincial government owning the remaining 42 percent, the statement said.

The agreement is the latest sign that aluminum producers are seeking to gain greater access to smelting capacity in the south, where hydropower is abundant, as the government cracks down on coal-fired power.

A spokesman for Chinalco confirmed it would be Chinalco’s first aluminum asset in the province.