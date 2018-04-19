Chip stocks fall after TSMC warns of softer smartphone demand

(Reuters) - Shares of chip manufacturers fell in premarket trading on Thursday after the world’s largest contract chipmaker, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (2330.TW), revised its full-year revenue target to the low end of its previous forecast due to softer demand for smartphones.

Industry data showed worldwide smartphone shipment volumes shrank for the first time last year, with high-end brands coming under increasing competition from the likes of low-cost Chinese vendor Xiaomi.

TSMC, a supplier to Apple Inc (AAPL.O), Qualcomm Inc (QCOM.O) and Nvidia Corp (NVDA.O), said on Thursday it expects growth this year of 5 percent for the global semiconductor industry, weaker than an earlier forecast of 5-7 percent.

The company also estimated 8 percent growth for contract chipmakers, compared with its previous forecast of 9-10 percent.

U.S.-listed shares of TSMC (TSM.N) were down 4.5 percent before the bell, while other chip equipment makers such as Applied Materials Inc (AMAT.O), Lam Research Corp (LRCX.O) and ASML Holding NV (ASML.O) were down between 1 percent and 2 percent.

Chipmakers Analog Devices Inc (ADI.O), Xilinx Inc (XLNX.O) and Micron Technology (MU.O) were down more than 1 percent.

Lam Research’s shipments missed consensus estimates on Wednesday for the first time in five years.